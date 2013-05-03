Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Gardening Options

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 3, 2013 at 4:01 PM AKDT

Interest in gardening in Alaska seems to be at an all-time high.  So far it has been a very cold spring, but dedicated gardeners are already starting plants. And all gardeners love to compare notes, which is what they will be doing on the next  Talk of Alaska statewide.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS: 

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 7, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

