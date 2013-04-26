Childhood Trauma and Mental Health
On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, an international authority on the study and treatment of the effects of various traumas on the mental health of children, Dr. Joy Osofskyand Shirley Pittz of the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services join host Dr. Woodard to discuss the current state of knowledge regarding the effects of childhood trauma.
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUESTS:
- Dr. Joy Osofsky, clinical and developmental psychologist and psychoanalyst; Barbara Lemann Professor of Pediatrics and Psychiatry at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Shirley Pittz, State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services
LIVE BROADCAST: April 29, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: April 29, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
