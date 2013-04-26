Anchorage Music Co-op = Musicians + Audiences + Venues
The story of the Anchorage Music Co-op is like a feverish start up. After two years of experiments and important lessons, it has hit its stride as both an incubator for budding musicians and a just-right arctic greenhouse for established performers hungry for a listening audience. It's the kind of grassroots organization that nurtures a local music scene out of love and passion, and from which the rest of us reap entertainment and fresh perspectives on life. The video above is from the June 2012 performance of Hot Club of Nunaka from a session at Out North.
On this week's Hometown Alaska, we'll meet cofounder Laura Oden, who can walk us through her burning dream, some of the start up lessons learned along the way, and the current smooth sailing that the co-op has worked hard to achieve. But this show isn't just about music. The co-op's growing pains and solution-finding easily translate over to any new endeavor seeking to set down roots in Anchorage. So if you've got an idea for a new venture that would enrich Anchorage, the co-op's recent history will be useful to you.
But this show is also definitely about music. As a special treat, Laura and fellow musician Kevin Worrell will bring along their instruments and play us a few tunes!
GUESTS:
In the studio
- Laura Oden, cofounder Anchorage Music Co-op
- Kevin Worrell, Anchorage musician
Calling in:
- Sarah Sledge, musician and co-op strategist
- Tom Begich, Anchorage musician
- Spiff, Anchorage musician
LINKS:
- Anchorage Music Co-op
- 'Anchorage Music Co-op has a new home,' Anchorage Daily News
- 'Going co-op: Anchorage musicians looking for strength in numbers,' Anchorage Press
- 'Interrogation: Laura Oden', Anchorage Press, 04/04/2012
- Anchorage Music Co-op You Tube channel
- Laura Oden website
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 1, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 1, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
