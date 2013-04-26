Anchorage Music Co-op = Musicians + Audiences + Venues

The story of the Anchorage Music Co-op is like a feverish start up. After two years of experiments and important lessons, it has hit its stride as both an incubator for budding musicians and a just-right arctic greenhouse for established performers hungry for a listening audience. It's the kind of grassroots organization that nurtures a local music scene out of love and passion, and from which the rest of us reap entertainment and fresh perspectives on life. The video above is from the June 2012 performance of Hot Club of Nunaka from a session at Out North.

On this week's Hometown Alaska, we'll meet cofounder Laura Oden, who can walk us through her burning dream, some of the start up lessons learned along the way, and the current smooth sailing that the co-op has worked hard to achieve. But this show isn't just about music. The co-op's growing pains and solution-finding easily translate over to any new endeavor seeking to set down roots in Anchorage. So if you've got an idea for a new venture that would enrich Anchorage, the co-op's recent history will be useful to you.

But this show is also definitely about music. As a special treat, Laura and fellow musician Kevin Worrell will bring along their instruments and play us a few tunes!

GUESTS:

In the studio





Laura Oden, cofounder Anchorage Music Co-op

cofounder Anchorage Music Co-op Kevin Worrell, Anchorage musician

Calling in:





Sarah Sledge, musician and co-op strategist

musician and co-op strategist Tom Begich, Anchorage musician

Anchorage musician Spiff, Anchorage musician

LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 1, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 1, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via email, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Listen Now