Charlotte's Web presented by Alaska Fine Arts Academy

Steven Hunt
Published April 25, 2013 at 12:19 PM AKDT

E. B. White's beloved tale of love and hope filled with the magic of imagination comes to life as Alaska Fine Arts Academy of Eagle River presents a musical version of Charlotte's Web adapted by Joseph Robinette with music and lyrics by Charles Strouse. Director Renee Crumley and Angela Harris, who plays Charlotte, visit Stage Talk this week to let us know how it all comes together.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday April 26, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
About Steve
