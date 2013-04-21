Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Call the Midwife - Season 2 - Episode 4

Alaska Public Media | By Evan Erickson
Published April 21, 2013 at 2:30 AM AKDT

Jenny and Sister Evangelina help with the birth of a baby with spina bifida. In other events, an acquaintance of Chummy's arrives at Nonnatus House and soon becomes smitten with Jane.

Call the Midwife, written by Heidi Thomas and based on the best-selling memoirs of the late Jennifer Worth, returns for a second season. Nonnatus House opens its doors to warmly welcome the audience back into 1950s East End London and continues to follow Poplar’s community of exceptional midwives and nursing nuns.


  • TV: Sunday, April 21 @ 7:00 p.m.
Evan Erickson
