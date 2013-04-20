Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Begich’s Gun Law Vote Draws Group’s Criticism

Alaska Public Media | By Peter Granitz
Published April 19, 2013 at 9:06 PM AKDT

A liberal group is running ads against Senator Mark Begich for his votes against expanded background checks for gun sales.

Adam Green is the co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. Green says his group, and its 2,800 members in Alaska, normally support Senator Begich and his work on entitlements like Social Security.

But his gun votes this week drew the ire of liberals

Green’s Political Action Committee raises money for candidates and mobilizes the liberal base. He says that running ads shaming Begich will not make him more vulnerable in his reelection bid.
Peter Granitz
pgranitz (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  202.488.1961
