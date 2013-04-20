Begich’s Gun Law Vote Draws Group’s Criticism

A liberal group is running ads against Senator Mark Begich for his votes against expanded background checks for gun sales.

Download Audio

Adam Green is the co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. Green says his group, and its 2,800 members in Alaska, normally support Senator Begich and his work on entitlements like Social Security.

But his gun votes this week drew the ire of liberals

Green’s Political Action Committee raises money for candidates and mobilizes the liberal base. He says that running ads shaming Begich will not make him more vulnerable in his reelection bid.