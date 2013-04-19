Fish, Family, Freedom and Sacred Water: The Salmon Cultures of Bristol Bay

"If you couldn't have wild salmon, what would you do? How is wealth defined in this community? Do you pray when you catch salmon?"

Tasked by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to decipher the cultural values of wild salmon to Alaska Native residents in Bristol Bay, Dr. Alan Boraas' and Catherine Knott's interviews with 53 Dena'ina and Yup'ik elders centered on these three questions. Recorded at the University of Alaska Anchorage on the April 10, listen to Dr. Alan Boraas present what he learned throughout this two-year project Tuesday on Addressing Alaskans.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, April 23, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, April 23, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: April 10, 2013 at the University of Alaska Anchorage

SPEAKER: Dr. Alan Boraas, anthropologist; professor of Anthropology, Kenai Peninsula College

HOST: UAA: Anthropology Club and National Park Conservation Association

