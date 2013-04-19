Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Climbing

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published April 19, 2013 at 4:00 PM AKDT
James P. Sweeney. Photo from jamessweeneybooks.com
James P. Sweeney. Photo from jamessweeneybooks.com

The small local publisher VP and D House has published Jim Sweeney’s second book.  Sweeney was a climber who was severely injured by an avalanche in the Alaska Range in 1989, and turned to writing.  He became a regular contributor to the APRN program “AK,”  and turned out a book of essays largely based on those radio pieces.  Now he has written a highly-praised account of the accident that nearly cost him his life.

Download Audio

HOST:  Steve Heimel

GUESTS: 

  • James P. Sweeney, author, “Alaska Expedition: Marine Life Solidarity”
  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 9, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by  e-mailRSS or  podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
News
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel