The small local publisher VP and D House has published Jim Sweeney’s second book. Sweeney was a climber who was severely injured by an avalanche in the Alaska Range in 1989, and turned to writing. He became a regular contributor to the APRN program “AK,” and turned out a book of essays largely based on those radio pieces. Now he has written a highly-praised account of the accident that nearly cost him his life.

Steve Heimel

James P. Sweeney, author, "Alaska Expedition: Marine Life Solidarity"

Tuesday, April 9, 2013 at 10:00 a.m.

