Review Clears 2 APD Officers In Fatal Shooting

A review has cleared two Anchorage police officers involved in a fatal shooting.

Police spokesman Dani Myren says in a release that the Office of Special Prosecutions and Appeals ruled that the use of force by officers Roger Billiet and Alan Rydberg was within legal parameters and no charges will be filed.

On February 19th, Billiet and Rydberg shot and killed 25-year-old Carl Richard Bowie III as he drove a stolen vehicle toward them. Police at the time said the two officers fired a total of seven shots at Bowie.

Bowie was struck three times and died at the scene. A female passenger in the stolen truck was not injured.

