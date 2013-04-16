In Performance at the White House: Memphis Soul

This series of performance specials at the White House presentsthe best of American performing arts. From the Broadway musical to opera, country and western, gospel, ballet, jazz and more, the series has featured the extraordinary richness of American music and dance.

A celebration of the Memphis soul music of the mid- to late-1960s. Performers include Alabama Shakes, William Bell, Steve Cropper, Ben Harper, Queen Latifah, Cyndi Lauper, Joshua Ledet, Sam Moore, Charlie Musselwhite, Mavis Staples and Justin Timberlake. Booker T. Jones serves as music director and band leader.