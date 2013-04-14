Call the Midwife - Season 2 - Episode 3

CALL THE MIDWIFE, written by Heidi Thomas and based on the best-selling memoirs of the late Jennifer Worth, returns for a second series. Extended to eight episodes, BBC One’s most successful new drama since ratings began sees the return of all its well-loved characters as well as some new faces. Nonnatus House opens its doors to warmly welcome the audience back into 1950s East End London and continues to follow Poplar’s community of exceptional midwives and nursing nuns. The new series stays true to its roots — viewers can expect to see more births, babies and bicycling, plus blossoming romance from an unexpected quarter.



TV: Sunday, April 14 @ 7:00 p.m.