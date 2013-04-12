Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Small, Small Business of Market Vendors

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published April 12, 2013 at 5:00 PM AKDT
Spenard Farmers Market. Anchorage Alaska.
Outdoor markets foster a grassroots economy in Anchorage of tiny businesses, often with one person creating work by hand and selling it directly to the public. But these tiny businesses can add up to big money, and some of them take off. We'll be talking about the markets, craft fairs, and other homegrown shopping forums with a market manager and an artist who uses the markets to sell her work.

    Pink quartz pendant, by Terri Atwell
HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:


  • Bill Webb, Anchorage Markets

  • Terri Atwell, jewelry maker and seller

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, April 17, 2013, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 17, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

