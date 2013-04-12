The Small, Small Business of Market Vendors

Outdoor markets foster a grassroots economy in Anchorage of tiny businesses, often with one person creating work by hand and selling it directly to the public. But these tiny businesses can add up to big money, and some of them take off. We'll be talking about the markets, craft fairs, and other homegrown shopping forums with a market manager and an artist who uses the markets to sell her work.



Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast

Pink quartz pendant, by Terri Atwell

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Bill Webb, Anchorage Markets

Anchorage Markets Terri Atwell, jewelry maker and seller

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, April 17, 2013, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 17, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

