Outbreaks of Illness Associated with Raw Dairy Products

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published March 29, 2013 at 3:00 PM AKDT

For various reasons some Alaskans have been choosing to ingest raw, unpasteurized dairy products. Recently this has led to two outbreaks of serious illness. On the next Line One, the risks and benefits of this practice will be discussed with physicians who investigated these outbreaks and a national expert on investigations of food borne outbreaks of illness.

HOST:  Dr. Thad WoodardAnchorage pediatrician

GUESTS:


  • Dr. Brian Yablon, State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology

  • Dr. Bob Gerlach, Alaska State Veterinarian

  • Dr. Bill Keen, epidemiologist, Oregon

LIVE BROADCAST:  April 1, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: April 1, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

Dr. Thad Woodard
