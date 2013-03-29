Outbreaks of Illness Associated with Raw Dairy Products

For various reasons some Alaskans have been choosing to ingest raw, unpasteurized dairy products. Recently this has led to two outbreaks of serious illness. On the next Line One, the risks and benefits of this practice will be discussed with physicians who investigated these outbreaks and a national expert on investigations of food borne outbreaks of illness.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUESTS:





Dr. Brian Yablon , State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology

, State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology Dr. Bob Gerlach , Alaska State Veterinarian

, Alaska State Veterinarian Dr. Bill Keen, epidemiologist, Oregon

LIVE BROADCAST: April 1, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: April 1, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

