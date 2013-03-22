Women's History Month

This month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, our guest is Jane Angvik who has been a catalyst for empowering women and was one of the major initiators for The Alaska Women's Hall of Fame. She is currently a major civic leader for Alaskan Girl Scouts who are taking inspiring quantum leaps earning badges our grandmothers never dreamed of. Meet one of Alaksa's true treasures and be inspired yourself Monday at 1:00 pm.



HOSTS: Sandy Harper and Dick Reichman

GUESTS: Jane Angvik, Alaska Women's Hall of Fame

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: March 25, 2013 at 1:00 p.m.

