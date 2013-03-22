Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Women's History Month

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 22, 2013 at 2:00 PM AKDT
Photo courtesy Jane Angvik.
Photo courtesy Jane Angvik.

This month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, our guest is Jane Angvik who has been a catalyst for empowering women and was one of the major initiators for The Alaska Women's Hall of Fame. She is currently  a major civic leader for Alaskan Girl Scouts who are taking inspiring quantum leaps earning badges our grandmothers  never dreamed of. Meet one of Alaksa's true treasures and be inspired yourself Monday at 1:00 pm.

HOSTS: Sandy Harper and Dick Reichman

GUESTS: Jane Angvik, Alaska Women's Hall of Fame

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: March 25, 2013 at 1:00 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Radio Reader Rambler updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast

ALASKA RADIO READER RAMBLER ARCHIVE

Listen Now
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack