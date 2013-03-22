Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
TossPot Productions presents A Gulag Mouse by Arthur M. Jolly

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published March 22, 2013 at 1:30 PM AKDT

There's a new theatre in town called TossPot Productions and they're starting off their premier season with a powerful offering--A Gulag Mouse by Arthur M. Jolly. Actor/Producer Jill Sowerwine and Actor/Scenic Artist Morgan Mitchell drop by Stage Talk to give an insider's look at this new company and this exciting play opening at Out North Theatre and running March 22nd through April 7th.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 22, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

