Divorcing Well
Anyone who has been through a divorce knows that it is a difficult process at best and is usually charged with emotion. How we engage in this process will have a significant and lasting impact on us and on our children. On the next Mental Health Monday edition of Line One: Your Health Connection with host Prentiss Pemberton, local family law attorney Jacob A. Sonneborn and Anchorage therapist Whitney Whitman will be in studio to discuss the importance and the process of divorcing well. We will look at the impact the divorce process has on children and will discuss the alternatives to the traditional divorce process.
RESOURCES:
- Alaska Association of Collaborative Professionals
- International Association of Collaborative Professionals
- Mediated Divorce: Directory of Divorce Mediators
- Psychology Today: The Impact of Divorce on Young Children and Adolescents
- Focus on the Family: How Could Divorce Affect My Kids?
- Utah State University: What are the possible consequences of divorce for adults?
HOST : Prentiss Pemberton, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Bridges Counseling Connection
GUESTS:
- Whitney M. Whitman, Licensed Professional Counselor
- Jacob A. Sonneborn, attorney, Ashburn & Mason P.C.
LIVE BROADCAST: March 25, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: March 25, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
