UAA Seawolf Debate: Oil Taxes

It's a reoccurring debate in Alaska, but particularly significant right now as the Alaska legislature considers Governor Parnell's bill to lower taxes on the oil industry. "Should the State of Alaska lower taxes on the oil industry to encourage new exploration and development in the state?" Listen to the international award-winning UAA Seawolf debate team argue this question on the next Addressing Alaskans.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, March 19, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, March 19, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: February 28, 2013 at University of Alaska Anchorage

ARGUING FOR THE PROPOSITION:





Andrew Kerofsky

Matt Fox

ARGUING FOR THE OPPOSITION





Wiley Cason

Brittany Bennett

FACULTY RESPONSE





Matt Berman, economist, Institute of Economic and Social Responsibility



Willie Hensley, visiting distinguished professor with the College of Business and Public Policy, University of Alaska Anchorage

HOST: The Center for Advancing Faculty Excellence (CAFE) and the UAA/APU Difficult Dialogues Initiative



Listen Now