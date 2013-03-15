Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Opera presents Pirates of Penzance

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published March 14, 2013 at 10:22 PM AKDT
Pirates of Penzance
Pirates of Penzance

Gilbert and Sullivan come to the stage as Anchorage Opera produces Pirates of Penzance. Stage Director Bill Fabris and Executive Director Kevin Patterson join Jean this week to talk about this very popular comic opera closing out the company's season and performing at the Discovery Theatre April 5, 6 and 7th.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 15, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Listen Now
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt