Anchorage Opera presents Pirates of Penzance

Gilbert and Sullivan come to the stage as Anchorage Opera produces Pirates of Penzance. Stage Director Bill Fabris and Executive Director Kevin Patterson join Jean this week to talk about this very popular comic opera closing out the company's season and performing at the Discovery Theatre April 5, 6 and 7th.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

Jean Paal, theater critic
Steven Hunt, theater critic, director, actor

GUESTS:





Bill Fabris, Stage Director, Pirates of Penzance, Anchorage Opera

Kevin Patterson, Executive Director, Anchorage Opera

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 15, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

