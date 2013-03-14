This is Alaska Public Media

Alaskapublic.org users -

As you can see with the display of logos to the right, your home for public broadcasting has grown and matured into many identities over the years. There is so much strength and history in our brands – KAKM, KSKA, APRN, alaskapublic.org, Alaska Public Television, and our parent company Alaska Public Telecommunications Inc - but these brands stand side by side, rather than together as one.

So after a great deal of careful research and input from thousands of members, I’m thrilled to announce our new, unified brand: Alaska Public Media.

Rebranding to Alaska Public Media will allow us to strengthen our connection with Alaskans, and build a foundation for an organization that will be much stronger than the sum of all its parts.

And most importantly, with Alaska Public Media as a unifying brand, we will be able to greatly enhance and expand our services to our listeners, viewers, and our members - enabling our mission to progress at full speed across our radio, television, news, and web platforms.

I hope you will be as proud of Alaska Public Media as I am. With your support, together we will strengthen our services and impact more Alaskans than ever thought possible.