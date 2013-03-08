Whooping Cough
Despite a vaccine that most children and many adults have had we are experiencing a national epidemic of whooping cough with over 40,000 cases and 18 deaths reported last year. We will discuss the reasons for this paradox with our guests State Epidemiologist Dr Joe McLaughlin and Dr. Brian Yablon on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUESTS:
- Dr. Brian Yablon, EIS Officer, CDC
- Joe McLaughlin, MD, MPH, State Epidemiologist and Chief, Alaska Section of Epidemiology
LIVE BROADCAST: March 11, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: March 11, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
