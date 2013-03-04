Buser Takes Early Iditarod Lead; Mackeys in Pursuit

Former Iditarod champ Martin Buser took an early lead in this year's big race, according to official race standings. He was in and out of Rainy Pass about 5:40 Monday morning.

Racing behind Buser were the two Mackeys, Lance and his brother, Jason. They were in and out of Finger Lake early Monday. Lance, about 4:21; Jason about 4:41. Prior to the beginning of the race on Sunday, Jason said his previous Iditarod starts had been "camping trips," but this year he was out to win.

Aliy Zirkle led the field of women mushers. She was running in sixth place overall and was out of Finger Lake about 5:50 Monday morning.

Defending champion Dallas Seavey was in 17th place in and out of Skwentna.