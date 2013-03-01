TBA presents Harry Chapin's Cotton Patch Gospel

It's a toe-tapping, bluegrass retelling of the Book of Matthew as Wayne Mitchell (washboard) and Bob Fairchild (bass) drop by the studio to talk about TBA's upcoming production of Harry Chapin's Cotton Patch Gospel, opening on March 8th and running through the 17th at APU's Grant Hall Theatre.



Jean Paal, theater critic

Steven Hunt, theater critic, director, actor

Wayne Mitchell, actor and musician, Cotton Patch Gospel at TBA

Bob Fairchild, actor and musician, Cotton Patch Gospel at TBA

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 1, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

