TBA presents Harry Chapin's Cotton Patch Gospel
It's a toe-tapping, bluegrass retelling of the Book of Matthew as Wayne Mitchell (washboard) and Bob Fairchild (bass) drop by the studio to talk about TBA's upcoming production of Harry Chapin's Cotton Patch Gospel, opening on March 8th and running through the 17th at APU's Grant Hall Theatre.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steven Hunt, theater critic, director, actor
GUESTS:
- Wayne Mitchell, actor and musician, Cotton Patch Gospel at TBA
- Bob Fairchild, actor and musician, Cotton Patch Gospel at TBA
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 1, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via: