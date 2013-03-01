Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TBA presents Harry Chapin's Cotton Patch Gospel

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published March 1, 2013 at 3:02 PM AKST

It's a toe-tapping, bluegrass retelling of the Book of Matthew as Wayne Mitchell (washboard) and Bob Fairchild (bass) drop by the studio to talk about TBA's upcoming production of Harry Chapin's Cotton Patch Gospel, opening on March 8th and running through the 17th at APU's Grant Hall Theatre.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 


  • Wayne Mitchell, actor and musician, Cotton Patch Gospel at TBA

  • Bob Fairchild, actor and musician, Cotton Patch Gospel at TBA

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday March 1, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Listen Now

News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt