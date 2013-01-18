Jay Hammond’s Last Book

An international think tank is looking at a new economic model for developing countries. It’s based on the Alaska Permanent Fund, and the Permanent Fund Dividend. A book written by former Alaska Governor Jay Hammond is being published by the Center for Global Development.

Download Audio

HOSTS:





Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:





Todd Moss, editor, “The Governor’s Solution” published by the Center for Global Development

editor, “The Governor’s Solution” published by the Center for Global Development Rick Halford, former president, Alaska State Senate

former president, Alaska State Senate Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 22, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE