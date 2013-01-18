Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Jay Hammond’s Last Book

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published January 18, 2013 at 5:00 PM AKST

An international think tank is looking at a new economic model for developing countries.  It’s based on the Alaska Permanent Fund, and the Permanent Fund Dividend.  A book written by former Alaska Governor Jay Hammond is being published by the Center for Global Development.

  • Steve Heimel, APRN

  • Todd Moss, editor, “The Governor’s Solution” published by the Center for Global Development

  • Rick Halford, former president, Alaska State Senate

  • Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 22, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

