Watch GP at the Met: L'Elisir d'Amore Preview on PBS. See more from Great Performances.

Anna Netrebko and Matthew Polenzani, as the fickle Adina and her besotted Nemorino, star in Bartlett Sher’s new production of one of the great comic gems in opera. Mariusz Kwiecien is the blustery sergeant Belcore and Ambrogio Maestri is Dulcamara, the loveable quack and dispenser of the elixir. Maurizio Benini conducts.