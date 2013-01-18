A Shayna Maidel presented by ACT

Two sisters separated by many years, two continents and a world war come together in the powerful drama, A Shayna Maidel by Barbara Lebow presented by Anchorage Community Theatre opening January 25th. AnnaKate Williams and Karina Becker who play the two sisters join Stage Talk this week to talk about their journey.

Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, director

AnnaKate Williams, actress playing "Lusia" Anchorage Community Theatre

actress playing "Lusia" Anchorage Community Theatre Karina Becker, actor playing “Rayzel" Anchorage Community Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 18, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

