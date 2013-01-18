Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
A Shayna Maidel presented by ACT

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published January 18, 2013 at 3:00 PM AKST

Two sisters separated by many years, two continents and a world war come together in the powerful drama, A Shayna Maidel by Barbara Lebow presented by Anchorage Community Theatre opening January 25th. AnnaKate Williams and Karina Becker who play the two sisters join Stage Talk this week to talk about their journey.

 

 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday January 18, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

