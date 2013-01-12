Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Freezing Rain Expected for ANC, Mat-Su; Flood Watch Issued

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published January 12, 2013 at 4:16 PM AKST

The National Weather Service  issued a freezing rain advisory for the Anchorage area and the Matanuska Valley for Saturday. Tropical air will bring freezing rain to the area which could make driving more challenging. Temperatures are expected to rise to the 30s. The service also issued a flood watch for the Anchorage area and Mat-Su for the weekend as a result of the rising temps, rain and melting snow. Winds could gust up to 60 mph for parts of Anchorage.
Pat Yack
