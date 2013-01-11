Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Importing Live Music

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published January 11, 2013 at 6:00 PM AKST

Anchorage is the end of the line for touring musical artists. It takes a lot of time and money for a musical act to get here. But more musicians are coming than ever before, and not only with the non-profit Anchorage Concert Association. We'll be talking with one of Anchorage's busiest promoters, hearing from a recording artist who has been back several times, and talk about favorite concert memories and dreams.

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:


  • Mike McCormick, Whistling Swan Productions

  • Peter Mulvey, singer-songwriter

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, January 16, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 16, 2013. Starting after Governor Parnell's State of the State Address.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
Listen Now
News
Charles Wohlforth
cwohlforth (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | About Charles
See stories by Charles Wohlforth