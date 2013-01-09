This week on Addressing Alaskans, world champion skier turned heli ski guide in Valdez,Dean Cummings shares his safety checklist for avoiding avalanche danger in the back country. "Steep Life Protocols for Smart Travel in Avalanche-Prone Back Country Terrain" was recorded last week at The Sitmark in Girdwood.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, January 10, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 10, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: January 3, 2013 at The Sitzmark in Girdwood, AK

SPEAKERS: Dean Cummings, world champion skier, outdoor educator, owner, operator and head guide or H2O Guides in Valdez, AK

HOST: The Sitzmark



