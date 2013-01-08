Life Planning Seminar: Are You Ready to Retire?

Presented by: Karen Jordan, Alaska Pension Services

When: Wednesday, January 30

Where: Providence Alaska Medical Center, East Auditorium (basement level)

Time: 6:00 -7:30 p.m. - light refreshments will be served.

The presentation:

As a group, Americans are not adequately preparing for their retirement, with more than 47% of the Baby Boomers at risk of running short of funds for retirement. This presentation will cover retirement planning techniques so you won’t be caught short in retirement. Covered will be how to determine how much you will need in retirement, how to get there, how to deal with setbacks along the way and how to protect your lifetime savings.

Hosted by:

The U-Med collaborative includes Alaska Public Telecommunications, Inc., Providence Alaska Foundation, University of Alaska Anchorage, and the Healthy Alaska Natives Foundation. We aspire to promote financial well-being and philanthropy to better our community and our state.

Our presenter:

Karen A. Jordan, CPC, QPA, QKA, ERPA is Vice President and Regional COO of United Retirement Plan Consultants, Inc. Formerly, she was president and an owner of Alaska Pension Services, Ltd. (APS), a pension consulting firm in Anchorage, Alaska (see below). Karen is a past president of the American Society of Pension Professionals and Actuaries (ASPPA). She has been in the pension business since 1972 and has been a member of ASPPA since 1982, earning the designations of Certified Pension Consultant, Qualified Pension Administrator and Qualified 401(k) Administrator and she is an ASPPA Harry T. Eidson Founders Award Recipient, the highest award bestowed by ASPPA. She is also an Enrolled Retirement Plan Agent under the IRS.

Jordan was a delegate in 1998 to the National Summit on Retirement Savings (aka the Saver Summit). Karen is a frequent speaker locally and nationally on retirement issues, especially those affecting women’s retirement security.

Locally, Jordan has served on and chaired the Municipality of Anchorage Investment Advisory Commission and is a current member of the Anchorage East Rotary Club and a member of the Alaska Athena Society. She serves on the board of directors of Girl Scouts of Alaska and participated as a Leadership Anchorage Mentor. She is also a founder of the Anchorage ERISA Forum, past president of the Anchorage Estate Planning Council, and has served on the board of directors of the Downtown Anchorage Association, where she co-chaired the committee that raised funds to build the Anchorage Town Square.

Jordan grew up in Wayzata, Minnesota and attended Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota. She taught high school mathematics at Wayzata High School and worked for seven years at William M. Mercer, Incorporated in Minneapolis before moving to Alaska in 1979. Her interests include skiing (including downhill ski racing), swimming, golfing, reading, hiking, and fishing.

United Retirement Plan Consultants, Inc.

In June 2008, APS was purchased by United Retirement Plan Consultants, Inc. (URPC). URPC is a national firm that owns regional pension consulting/administration firms around the United States. Many of these firms were founded and owned by individuals Karen has known through participation in her professional organizations. Several were past presidents and leaders of ASPPA and were colleagues over the past twenty years. URPC’s group of companies greatly expanded APS’ expertise with a strategic network of hundreds of experienced pension consultants, administrators, ERISA attorneys and actuaries.

