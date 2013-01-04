Hardcore Drug Addition, Mental Health, and ADD
The world struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. Until we have a better understanding of the roots of addiction success in treating the problem may remain elusive. Dr. Gabor Maté is on the front line of Vancouver’s efforts to affect hardcore drug addiction, mental illness, and HIV. We'll discuss his experience described in his bookIn The Realm of Hungry Ghosts: Close Encounters With Addiction on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.
- Dr. Gabor Maté website
- Dr. Maté on how addiction changes the brain
- Brain Development & Addiction with Gabor Mate
- Democracy Now!: Gabor Maté
HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST: Dr. Gabor Maté, physician and author
LIVE BROADCAST: January 7, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: January 7, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
