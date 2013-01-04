Hardcore Drug Addition, Mental Health, and ADD

The world struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. Until we have a better understanding of the roots of addiction success in treating the problem may remain elusive. Dr. Gabor Maté is on the front line of Vancouver’s efforts to affect hardcore drug addiction, mental illness, and HIV. We'll discuss his experience described in his bookIn The Realm of Hungry Ghosts: Close Encounters With Addiction on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.



HOST : Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician

GUEST: Dr. Gabor Maté, physician and author

LIVE BROADCAST: January 7, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: January 7, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

