Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, but sometimes a play is more than just a play. Sigmund Freud (Dick Reichman) and C. S. Lewis (Kevin T. Bennett) and director, Krista Schwarting come by the station to have a session with Stage Talk and talk about Freud's Last Session. This exciting two-man debate between seemingly opposing but surprisingly similar views runs Jan 4 - 27 at Cyrano's.

HOST: Jean Paal, theater critic

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, December 28, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

