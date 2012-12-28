Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Freud's Last Session

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published December 28, 2012 at 7:25 PM AKST

Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, but sometimes a play is more than just a play. Sigmund Freud (Dick Reichman) and C. S. Lewis (Kevin T. Bennett)  and director, Krista Schwarting come by the station to have a session with Stage Talk and talk about Freud's Last Session. This exciting two-man debate between seemingly opposing but surprisingly similar views runs Jan 4 - 27 at Cyrano's.

HOST: Jean Paal, theater critic

GUEST:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, December 28, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mailRSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

