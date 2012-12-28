Anchorage Family’s 50-Year-Old Secret Revealed
Bill Popp thought he knew his family. Popp is president of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation. And his family is a close-knit, longtime Alaska clan who talk and text and gather often at Bill’s house in east Anchorage. But last year, everything Bill thought he knew about his family changed. And all it took was one random Google search. A collaboration of the the Anchorage Daily News and APRN, hear the full 30-minute radio story of how the family came to be reunited on A Closer Look.
Listen to the full program
This episode of A Closer Look presents expanded interviews from previous news stories heard December 26 - 28, 2012 on KSKA.
BROADCAST KSKA FM 91.1: Saturday, December 29, at 6:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST FM 91.1: Sunday, December 30, at 7:30 p.m.
