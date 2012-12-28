Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Family’s 50-Year-Old Secret Revealed

Alaska Public Media | By Julia O'Malley
Published December 28, 2012 at 6:48 PM AKST

Bill Popp thought he knew his family. Popp is president of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation. And his family is a close-knit, longtime Alaska clan who talk and text and gather often at Bill’s house in east Anchorage. But last year, everything Bill thought he knew about his family changed. And all it took was one random Google search. A collaboration of the the Anchorage Daily News and APRN, hear the full 30-minute radio story of how the family came to be reunited on A Closer Look.

Mary Lou Popp, Monday Dec. 3, 2012 at her Midtown home. Photo by Erik Hill / Anchorage Daily News
Part Mary Lou Popp, Monday Dec. 3, 2012 at her Midtown home. Photo by Erik Hill / Anchorage Daily News

This episode of A Closer Look presents expanded interviews from previous news stories heard December 26 - 28, 2012 on KSKA.

BROADCAST KSKA FM 91.1: Saturday, December 29, at 6:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST FM 91.1: Sunday, December 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Bill Popp brings a cup of coffee to his mother Mary Lou Popp. When Mary Lou Popp was a teenager she gave up her daughter for adoption. She married and raised a family which recently learned of their sister. The family skypes with Brandy Miller the long lost sister at Bill Popp's east Anchorage home on Wednesday, December 5, 2012. 121205. BOB HALLINEN / Anchorage Daily News
Bill Popp brings a cup of coffee to his mother Mary Lou Popp. When Mary Lou Popp was a teenager she gave up her daughter for adoption. She married and raised a family which recently learned of their sister. The family skypes with Brandy Miller the long lost sister at Bill Popp's east Anchorage home on Wednesday, December 5, 2012. 121205. BOB HALLINEN / Anchorage Daily News
