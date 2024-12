Stage Talk hosts Jean Paal and Steven Hunt look back at some of the most memorable shows of the 2012 season. Categories include most memorable Actor, Actress, Plays by a Local Playwright, Funniest, Up and Coming, Under the Radar and Play of 2012.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 21, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Listen Now