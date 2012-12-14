It's A Wonderful Life, A Live Radio

Cyrano's Theatre Company brings back it's popular radio version of the film classic It's A Wonderful Life. Listen as Director Elizabeth Ware and Actor Mark Robokoff talk about taking a movie that's been turned into a radio play and then putting it together on the stage. It's A Wonderful Life runs December 6 - 23rd.

Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 14, 2012 at 7:45 p.m.

