It's A Wonderful Life, A Live Radio
Cyrano's Theatre Company brings back it's popular radio version of the film classic It's A Wonderful Life. Listen as Director Elizabeth Ware and Actor Mark Robokoff talk about taking a movie that's been turned into a radio play and then putting it together on the stage. It's A Wonderful Life runs December 6 - 23rd.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher
GUESTS:
- Elizabeth Ware, Director, It's A Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play, Cyrano's Theatre Company
- Mark Robokoff, Actor, It's A Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play, Cyrano's Theatre Company
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 14, 2012 at 7:45 p.m.
