It's A Wonderful Life, A Live Radio

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published December 14, 2012 at 3:00 PM AKST

 

Cyrano's Theatre Company brings back it's popular radio version of the film classic It's A Wonderful Life. Listen as Director Elizabeth Ware and Actor Mark Robokoff talk about taking a movie that's been turned into a radio play and then putting it together on the stage. It's A Wonderful Life runs December 6 - 23rd.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 14, 2012 at 7:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
