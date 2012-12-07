Selecting Anchorage History

The Cold War doesn't seem that long ago, but folks are already preserving its history . It's part of deciding what in this young city deserves to be set aside and preserved for posterity. To discuss these choices, this week's guests are Greg Derocher, a veteran who served at the Nike missle site above Anchorage and now is trying to save it, and Jo Antonson, who evaluates historic sites for the State of Alaska. Join us with your ideas about what is worth saving from our past, and why.



HOST: Charles Wohlforth

Greg Durocher, Friends of Nike Site Summit

Joan Antonson, historian, Alaska DNR Office of History and Archaeology

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, December 12, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 12, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

