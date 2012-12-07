Selecting Anchorage History
The Cold War doesn't seem that long ago, but folks are already preserving its history . It's part of deciding what in this young city deserves to be set aside and preserved for posterity. To discuss these choices, this week's guests are Greg Derocher, a veteran who served at the Nike missle site above Anchorage and now is trying to save it, and Jo Antonson, who evaluates historic sites for the State of Alaska. Join us with your ideas about what is worth saving from our past, and why.
- Friends of the Nike Site Summit
- Friends of the Nike Site Summit on Facebook
- Alaska DNR Office of History and Archaeology
- Anchorage Municipality Historic Preservation Commission
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Greg Durocher, Friends of Nike Site Summit
- Joan Antonson, historian, Alaska DNR Office of History and Archaeology
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, December 12, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, December 12, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts