Alaska Theatre of Youth Presents Two Christmas Classics

Always wanted more of Christmas? Alaska Theatre of Youth is offering two Christmas shows for the holiday season. Jessica Jacob, Executive Director of ATY and Ed Silcox, one of the "Fathers in the Trenches", or to be precise, a dedicated volunteer whose son Evan has appeared in numerous productions appear on Stage Talk this week to talk about how to balance doing two shows at once.

HOSTS:

Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUESTS:

Ed Silcox , Volunteer, Alaska Theatre of Youth

, Volunteer, Alaska Theatre of Youth Jessica Jacob, Executive Director, Alaska Theatre of Youth

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday December 7, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.