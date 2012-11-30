Gay and Lesbian Parents and Their Children
Parenting is tough enough but what if you are gay or lesbian parents. How have your challenges different and how have others like you fared? And what about your children, how are they coping and what are their experiences? On the next edition of Line One Your Health Connection host Dr Thad Woodard and his guest Clark University psychologist Dr. Abbie Goldberg discuss the experiences of same-sex couples and their children.
- Dr Goldberg’s website
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site on gay and lesbian youths and links to resources
- American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy web site on same sex parents and their children
- The Family Equality Council is committed to securing family equality for LGBT parents
- Proud Parenting provides information about adoption, foster care, and parenting support for LGBT parents
- COLAGE (Children of Lesbians and Gays Everywhere)
HOST : Thad Woodard, MD
GUEST:
- Abbie Goldberg, Ph.D. Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, Clark University, Worcester, MA ; author of Lesbian and Gay Parents and Their Children
LIVE BROADCAST: December 3, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
REPEAT BROADCAST: December 3, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST
