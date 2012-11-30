'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Presented by Alaska Fine Arts Academy
Willie Wonka makes a visit to Stage Talk this week as the Co-Director and "Charlie" show up to talk about Alaska Fine Arts Academy's production of Roald Dahl's endearing story of a young boy who wins a trips to the chocolate factory and ends up with a life-long adventure.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher
GUESTS:
- James Jensen, Co-Director, Alaska Fine Arts Academy
- Liam Jensen, Actor (Charlie Bucket), Alaska Fine Arts Academy
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 30, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
