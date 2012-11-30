'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Presented by Alaska Fine Arts Academy

Willie Wonka makes a visit to Stage Talk this week as the Co-Director and "Charlie" show up to talk about Alaska Fine Arts Academy's production of Roald Dahl's endearing story of a young boy who wins a trips to the chocolate factory and ends up with a life-long adventure.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUESTS:





James Jensen, Co-Director, Alaska Fine Arts Academy

Co-Director, Alaska Fine Arts Academy Liam Jensen, Actor (Charlie Bucket), Alaska Fine Arts Academy

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 30, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

