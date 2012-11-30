Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Presented by Alaska Fine Arts Academy

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published November 30, 2012 at 3:00 PM AKST

Willie Wonka makes a visit to Stage Talk this week as the Co-Director and "Charlie" show up to talk about Alaska Fine Arts Academy's production of Roald Dahl's endearing story of a young boy who wins a trips to the chocolate factory and ends up with a life-long adventure.

HOSTS:

GUESTS:


  • James Jensen, Co-Director, Alaska Fine Arts Academy

  • Liam Jensen, Actor (Charlie Bucket), Alaska Fine Arts Academy

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 30, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

