Are You Really What You Eat?

It’s very Alaskan to have a freezer full of wild food. Tell us how you use that food on the next “Talk ofAlaska.” Food from the wild and preparing food that feeds the spirit as well as the body is the subject on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOSTS:





Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:





Steven Rinella, host of “Meateater” on the Sportsman Channel, author of “Meat Eater”

host of “Meateater” on the Sportsman Channel, author of “Meat Eater” Meadow Lynn, author of “The Mystic Cookbook: The Secret Alchemy of Food”

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 4, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE