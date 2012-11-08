Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Moose Research Indicates Cow Choices Could Boost Calf Survival

Alaska Public Media | By Ellen Lockyer
Published November 8, 2012 at 3:57 PM AKST

Alaska's moose have become icons of advertising in the state. You see their long faces on coffee cups, T-shirts and in travel brochures so often that it is easy to forget how important they are as a food source. Join Ellen Lockyer and biologist Vic Van Ballenberghe for A Closer Look at new research on moose that could shed light on why some moose calves are healthier than others.

This episode of A Closer Look presents expanded interviews from KSKA news story "Moose Researcher Studying Calf Mortality" originally broadcast on Nov. 7, 2012.

BROADCAST: Thursday, November 8, at 1:00 p.m.

Ellen Lockyer
Ellen Lockyer started her radio career in the late 1980s, after a stint at bush Alaska weekly newspapers, the Copper Valley Views and the Cordova Times. When the Exxon Valdez ran aground in Prince William Sound, Valdez Public Radio station KCHU needed a reporter, and Ellen picked up the microphone. Since then, she has literally traveled the length of the state, from Attu to Eagle and from Barrow to Juneau, covering Alaska stories on the ground for the AK show, Alaska News Nightly, the Alaska Morning News and for Anchorage public radio station, KSKA
