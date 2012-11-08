Moose Research Indicates Cow Choices Could Boost Calf Survival

Alaska's moose have become icons of advertising in the state. You see their long faces on coffee cups, T-shirts and in travel brochures so often that it is easy to forget how important they are as a food source. Join Ellen Lockyer and biologist Vic Van Ballenberghe for A Closer Look at new research on moose that could shed light on why some moose calves are healthier than others.



This episode of A Closer Look presents expanded interviews from KSKA news story "Moose Researcher Studying Calf Mortality" originally broadcast on Nov. 7, 2012.

BROADCAST: Thursday, November 8, at 1:00 p.m.

