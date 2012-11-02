Bruckner's Last Finale by Dick Reichman

Anton Bruckner was one of the most innovative and original composers of the 19th century. And now, local playwright Dick Reichman has brought this complex character to the stage inBruckner's Last Finale opening tonight at Cyrano's Theatre Company. Join Dick and director Bob Pond as they talk about this oft misunderstood genius this week on Stage Talk.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic



theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUESTS:





Dick Reichman , playwright, "Bruckner's Last Finale"

, playwright, "Bruckner's Last Finale" Bob Pond, director, "Bruckner's Last Finale"

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 2, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

