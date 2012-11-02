Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bruckner's Last Finale by Dick Reichman

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published November 2, 2012 at 2:00 PM AKDT

Anton Bruckner was one of the most innovative and original composers of the 19th century. And now, local playwright Dick Reichman has brought this complex character to the stage inBruckner's Last Finale opening tonight at Cyrano's Theatre Company. Join Dick and director Bob Pond as they talk about this oft misunderstood genius this week on Stage Talk.

HOSTS:

GUESTS:


  • Dick Reichman, playwright, "Bruckner's Last Finale"

  • Bob Pond, director, "Bruckner's Last Finale"

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 2, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mailRSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Download
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt