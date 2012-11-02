Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaskan Food

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published November 2, 2012 at 4:00 PM AKDT

What’s Alaskan food? It’s more than pilot crackers and peanut butter. You’ve got to include sourdough bread, smoked salmon and even macadamia halibut. Alaska’s mixed culture has produced a mixed cuisine. Find out what’s cooking, and share your own ideas, as we take up uniquely Alaskan food on the next Talk of Alaska.

  • Rob Kinneen, chef, blogger Fresh Forty-Nine

  • Jack Amon, chef, Marx Bros Cafe and Muse at The Anchorage Museum

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 6, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Charles Wohlforth
