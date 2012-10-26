On the next Arctic Entries we’ll hear stories about handsy ghosts, mystery illnesses and being afraid for your life. After all, the theme of this show is Spooked: campfire stories, local legends and costumes gone amok. All of these stories were originally told in October 2011 at the Snow Goose Theatre in Anchorage as part of the Arctic Entries live storytelling event the second Tuesday of each month.

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

STORYTELLERS:





Dan Olsen

Becky Windt

Helen Cepero

Anthony Fletes

Ryan Schryver

Amanda Smith

MUSIC:





Theme song : “Arctic Entry” by Super Saturated Sugar Strings

: “Arctic Entry” by Super Saturated Sugar Strings Interludes: Steven Bacon and Kendra Kinsey

ARCTIC ENTRIES LIVE



LIVE broadcast: Tuesday, October 230, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

ARCTIC ENTRIES RADIO HOUR ARCHIVE

