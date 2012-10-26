Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Spooked

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published October 26, 2012 at 4:50 PM AKDT

On the next Arctic Entries we’ll hear stories about handsy ghosts, mystery illnesses and being afraid for your life. After all, the theme of this show is Spooked: campfire stories, local legends and costumes gone amok. All of these stories were originally told in October 2011 at the Snow Goose Theatre in Anchorage as part of the Arctic Entries live storytelling event the second Tuesday of each month.

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

STORYTELLERS:


  • Dan Olsen

  • Becky Windt

  • Helen Cepero

  • Anthony Fletes

  • Ryan Schryver

  • Amanda Smith

MUSIC:

ARCTIC ENTRIES LIVE

LIVE broadcast: Tuesday, October 230, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

ARCTIC ENTRIES RADIO HOUR ARCHIVE

Kristin Spack
