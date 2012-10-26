Life Planning Seminar: Estate Planning for Nontraditional Families in the 21st Century

Presented by: F. Steven Mahoney, Esq., CPA Manley & Brautigam P.C. (Foraker Group Consultant)

When: Wednesday, Nov. 7

Where: Providence Alaska Medical Center, East Auditorium (basement level)

Time: 6:00 -7:30 p.m. - light refreshments will be served.

The presentation:

As American's redefine their concept of family, our laws - developed and refined from old English common law - lag far behind. We will look at alternatives for passing legacy and wealth to partners, children, and "family" that remain ill defined in the law. We will investigate protections and methods of applying strategies that look through current legal definitions and safeguards to provide the same or similar estate planning, health and retirement benefits which result in protecting the ones we love - our families.

Hosted by:

The U-Med collaborative includes Alaska Public Telecommunications, Inc., Providence Alaska Foundation, University of Alaska Anchorage, and the Healthy Alaska Natives Foundation. We aspire to promote financial well-being and philanthropy to better our community and our state.

Our presenter:

Steve joined Manley & Brautigam P.C. Of Counsel in 2007. Before joining the firm, Steve was Of Counsel to the law firm of Hughes Bauman Pfiffner Gorski & Seedorf, LLC. Prior to that he had a distinguished career as in-house tax counsel for multinational corporations including Siemens A.G., Exxon Corporation, Zilog Inc., and most recently, he served as VP & General Tax Officer, ARCO Alaska, Inc. His practice areas currently focus on estate planning, income tax and property tax controversy resolution, non-profit law, and entity formation/governance; LLCs, partnerships, and corporations.

He has also been affiliated with Foraker Group since its inception in 2000 and the Alaska Community Foundation for the last decade. His consultancy with Foraker centers on the Planned Giving and business, governance, and tax related operating issues facing non-profits. This work includes education regarding formation, corporate documentation, corporate governance, interrelationships with the Internal Revenue Service, and the design of gifts and expectancies by planned giving. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Steve has presented before the US Treasury, the Alaska Legislature, State Agencies and has argued cases on behalf of his clients before various state courts and the United States Tax Court. He represents several Alaska nonprofits as legal counsel. He is a frequent facilitator of strategic and business planning with Boards of Directors and speaker in Continuing Education Programs related to nonprofit corporation operations, Sarbanes-Oxley and corporate governance, corporate finance and corporate formation issues.

In his 25 years in Alaska Steve has served on a number of nonprofit boards, including the Great Alaska Council Boy Scouts, Association of Fund Raising Professionals, Anchorage Community Land Trust and Smile for Kids. Steve holds a B.S. degree in Accounting and Computer Sciences from Pennsylvania State University and earned a J.D. at the University of San Francisco.

