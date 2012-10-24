What does sustainable development in the Arctic look like from the perspective of the U.S. Coast Guard? A North Slope resident? A foreign investor? Whether or not the ideas coordinate or collide Rear Admiral Ostebo of the U.S. Coast Guard says, "Read or not America, here we come Arctic." Listen to the panel discussion on "Sustainable Development in the Arctic" with Rear Admiral Ostebo of the U.S Coast Guard, Charlotte Brower, Mayor of the North Slope Borough and Ed Crooks from the Financial Times on the fourth a final episode of Addressing Alaskans at the Arctic Imperative Summit 2012.



Rear Admiral Ostebo , Commander of the 17th District, U.S. Coast Guard

Commander of the 17th District, U.S. Coast Guard Charlotte Brower , Mayor of the North Slope Borough

, Mayor of the North Slope Borough Ed Crooks, U.S. Industry and Energy Editor, Financial Times

HOST: Alaska Dispatch

EVENT: Arctic Imperative Summit 2012

RECORDED: August 26, 2012 at Alyeska Resort

