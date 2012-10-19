The Joy of Running

Runners are a brotherhood and sisterhood. We may run alone over miles of trails, but our major running events are among the largest public gatherings that ever happen in Anchorage, and training builds strong social bonds. Host Charles Wohlforth, a runner himself, welcomes guests and listeners to talk about running, training, races, equipment, trails, injury prevention, and the lifetime benefits of fitness on the next Hometown, Alaska.



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Jason Hofeker, coach, Peak Performers Track Club, President, Alaska USATF

coach, Peak Performers Track Club, President, Alaska USATF John Clark, Skinny Raven Sports

Skinny Raven Sports John Rodda, director of Parks and Recreation, Municipality of Anchorage

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, October 24, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, October 24, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

Download