On the next Arctic Entries, we’ll hear a combination of stories from two live events. The live show themes “Reaping what you sow” and “Law & Order” come together to bring you a show on “Rules and Consequences." Hear some live tunes from singer-songwriter Amy Lou. Co-host Jason Brandeis will end this show with a story of his own.

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

Dan Ritzman

Marah Gotcsik

Melissa Mitchell and Spiff

and Sage Cohen

Jason Brandeis

LIVE broadcast: Tuesday, October 23, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 23, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

