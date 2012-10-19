Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Rules and Consequences

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published October 19, 2012 at 4:12 PM AKDT

On the next Arctic Entries, we’ll hear a combination of stories from two live events. The live show themes  “Reaping what you sow” and “Law & Order” come together to bring you a show on “Rules and Consequences." Hear some live tunes from singer-songwriter Amy Lou. Co-host Jason Brandeis will end this show with a story of his own.

HOSTS: Jason Brandeis & Rosey Robards

STORYTELLERS:


  • Dan Ritzman

  • Marah Gotcsik

  • Melissa Mitchell and Spiff

  • Sage Cohen

  • Jason Brandeis

MUSIC:

ARCTIC ENTRIES LIVE

LIVE broadcast: Tuesday, October 23, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, October 23, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

ARCTIC ENTRIES RADIO HOUR ARCHIVE

