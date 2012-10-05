Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published October 5, 2012 at 4:00 PM AKDT
Alaskans have plenty to say to their U.S. Senators, as we regularly hear on Talk of Alaska. Alaska is the nation’s only Arctic state, and it contains more federal land than any other state. A lot is riding on what our two Senators do in Washington.  Senator Mark Begich will be listening to Alaskans on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOSTS:


  • Lori Townsend, APRN news director

  • Peter Granitz, APRN Washington DC correspondent

GUESTS:


  • U.S. Senator Mark Begich

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 9, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

