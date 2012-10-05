Alaskans have plenty to say to their U.S. Senators, as we regularly hear on Talk of Alaska. Alaska is the nation’s only Arctic state, and it contains more federal land than any other state. A lot is riding on what our two Senators do in Washington. Senator Mark Begich will be listening to Alaskans on the next Talk of Alaska.

Lori Townsend, APRN news director

APRN news director Peter Granitz, APRN Washington DC correspondent

U.S. Senator Mark Begich

Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 9, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

