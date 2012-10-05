Alaska Public Television is bringing viewers the new season of Rick Steve's Europe, starting on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Rick Steves, the engaging host of four previous travel series (including Travels in Europe and the popular pledge special Best of the Mediterranean), continues the tradition of providing informative and enlightening ways to enjoy European travel. The newest addition, Rick Steves' Europe, is a series that offers a fresh perspective on the best travel advice including where to stay, what to see and how to get around. Shot on location, Rick Steves' Europe presents trip essentials, including planning a journey and overcoming language barriers that can make traveling abroad smooth and affordable.

