Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published October 1, 2012 at 2:30 AM AKDT

A landmark series based on the book by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide follows six actress-advocates including Diane Lane, America Ferrera, and Olivia Wilde as they travel to six countries and meet inspiring, courageous individuals who are confronting oppression and developing real, meaningful solutions through health care, education, and economic empowerment for women and girls. Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide aims to amplify the central message of the book –- that women are not the problem, but the solution –– and to bolster the broad and growing movement for change.


  • TV: Part 1 - Monday, 10/1 at 8:00pm

  • TV: Part 2 - Tuesday, 10/2 at 8:00pm
News
Josh Edge
See stories by Josh Edge