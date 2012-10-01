A landmark series based on the book by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide follows six actress-advocates including Diane Lane, America Ferrera, and Olivia Wilde as they travel to six countries and meet inspiring, courageous individuals who are confronting oppression and developing real, meaningful solutions through health care, education, and economic empowerment for women and girls. Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide aims to amplify the central message of the book –- that women are not the problem, but the solution –– and to bolster the broad and growing movement for change.





